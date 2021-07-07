Wells Fargo & Company Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:CPE opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.