Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.27.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.