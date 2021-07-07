Westpac Banking Corp Has $259.09 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107,536 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $259,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

