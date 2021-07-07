Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

