Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $30.91 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 905,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535,841 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Hilltop worth $30,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hilltop by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE HTH opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.