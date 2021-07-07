Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $42.94 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 327.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 589,100 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 333,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

