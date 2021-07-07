Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,114 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of International Bancshares worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

