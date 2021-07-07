Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,200,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sabre by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 833,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 59,247 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

