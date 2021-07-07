Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 833,412 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 833,412 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,721. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

