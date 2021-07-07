WHALE Hits Market Cap of $53.77 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $8.85 or 0.00025579 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $53.77 million and approximately $296,149.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00132665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00165610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,699.24 or 1.00295440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.64 or 0.00981696 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

