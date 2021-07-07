Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 230,014 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

