Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys 131,210 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,210 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. 3,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,975. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $4,164,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,968,039 shares of company stock valued at $34,517,340 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

