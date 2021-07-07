Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 2.71% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000.

NAAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 5,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

