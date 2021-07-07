Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $32.14 Million Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 1.0% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 2.69% of Oasis Petroleum worth $32,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of OAS stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,470. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

