Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Shares of OEPW remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

