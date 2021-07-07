Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,928,000.

Shares of SWET stock remained flat at $$9.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

