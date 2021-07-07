Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.