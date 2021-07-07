Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report sales of $239.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $244.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $999.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of WLL opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $57.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 67,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

