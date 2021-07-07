WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

