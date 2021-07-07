William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.74. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $219.79 on Monday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

