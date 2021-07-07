Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

