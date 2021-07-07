Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

WTT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

