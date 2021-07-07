Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $246.00

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21), with a volume of 198168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.20).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 44.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

