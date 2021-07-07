Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

LON:MRW traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 20,843,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,760. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.68. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.