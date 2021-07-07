Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

