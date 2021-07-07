Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of MCADU stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

