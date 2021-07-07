Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

SCHV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

