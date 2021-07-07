Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 5,748 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 66,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,499. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

