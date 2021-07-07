Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

