Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 624 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,485. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

