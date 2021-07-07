Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $3.53 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $231,614.89 and approximately $523.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00010133 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00135796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00165385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,879.18 or 1.00118686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00972084 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

