Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON WSP opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £19.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Wynnstay Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 750 ($9.80).

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

