Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON WSP opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £19.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Wynnstay Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 750 ($9.80).
Wynnstay Properties Company Profile
