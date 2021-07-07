Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.55.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.95 million and a PE ratio of -12.61.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

