XMON (XMON) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, XMON has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $784.90 or 0.02296077 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,974.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00167167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.09 or 0.99844591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00957106 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

