XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

