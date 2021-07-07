XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $37,000 Investment in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire bought 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $299,997.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp purchased 961,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

