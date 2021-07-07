XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,559 Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

ENTX stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. Entera Bio Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTX. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

