Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

