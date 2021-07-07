Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 31.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,942. The firm has a market cap of $226.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

