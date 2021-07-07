Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 369.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.