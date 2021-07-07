Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.