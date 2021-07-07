Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

