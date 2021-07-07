Zacks: Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08.

IDRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 13,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.