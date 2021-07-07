Zacks: Analysts Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $808,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.96. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

