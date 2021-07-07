Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce sales of $388.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.80 million to $401.80 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NOW by 305.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,440 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.09.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

