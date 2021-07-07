Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.25. PVH reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NYSE:PVH opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,319. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 178.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PVH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in PVH by 3.2% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.