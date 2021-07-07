Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.15 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $44.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $206.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,297.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

