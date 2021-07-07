Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce sales of $373.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.12 million and the lowest is $344.70 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $771.92 million, a P/E ratio of -52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

