Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.62. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

