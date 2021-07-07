Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $55.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $59.38 million. Limoneira reported sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $171.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $173.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.56 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,583. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48, a PEG ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Insiders have sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.